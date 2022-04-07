Sidhi: YouTube journalists arrested in district; semi nude pictures from police station goes viral on social media

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): A photo of a group of semi nude men has gone viral on social media and it is claimed that the persons in the photo are youtube journalists. The police arrested them and made them half naked in the police station.

The incident occurred in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh on April 2. According to reports, one of the local youtube journalists Kanishk Tiwari identified in the viral photo, said that they reached Kotwali police station to cover the story regarding the arrest of theater artist Neeraj Kunder.

Neeraj was allegedly arrested on April 2 following complaints from local politicians claiming that the artist used fake news and abusive language. After the arrest, Neeraj’s parents reached the police station along with locals and other theater artists.

Kanishk claimed that the police arrested them and kept them in lock-up for around 18 hours. They were severely beaten and were asked to remove their clothes.

Kanishk runs a local youtube channel mpsandeshnews24 and also provides inputs to News Nation media channel.

On the other hand, Superintendent of Police (SP Sidhi) Mukesh Kumar Shrivastava said that there were no journalists but miscreants. They reached the police station and created a ruckus over the arrest of Neeraj. Kanishk and others were kept in preventive detention and later they were arrested under the IPC section 151. They were released on bail on April 3, SP Shrivastva added.

Kanishk, however, claimed that he reached there to cover the development in the Neeraj arrest case. But he was assaulted and shamed because of his past coverage against the local politicians and police actions in the district.

ALSO READ Sidhi: Teenage boy mauled to death in animal attack in Sanjay Tiger Reserve

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 05:27 PM IST