MP Urination Case: BJP Leader Pravesh Shukla's Illegal Properties, Home Bulldozed By Authorities After Public Outrage - WATCH

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration of Sidhi ran bulldozers on accused BJP leader Pravesh Shukla's house on Wednesday afternoon. A day after a video went viral where BJP leader Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on a tribal man's face, home minister Narottam Mishra ordered to demolish his illegal properties.
The accused BJP leader Pravesh Shukla is a direct representative of Sidhi BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla.
As the video made rounds on the social media on Tuesday evening, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered accused Shukla's arrest. On the same night, Sidhi police arrested him and is currently interrogating him.