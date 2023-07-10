Sidhi Pee-Gate Case Belongs To Congress Rule: VD Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s state president VD Sharma on Monday said that the Sidhi pee-gate video pertained to the Congress rule. Sharma said the preliminary reports, submitted by the committees set up by the party and the government, indicate that the video was made during the Congress rule.

The Congress is trying to spread animosity among various castes in the society through such publicity gimmicks, Sharma said.

Digvijaya Singh is spreading fake news by using the photograph of former Sarsanghchalak, he said, adding that an FIR had been registered against Singh.

Sharma further alleged that the Congress was hatching a conspiracy to pollute the political and social atmosphere in the state before the elections.

The district administration is also inquiring into the Sidhi pee-gate video to know its date. According to sources, the police and the district administration are questioning Rawat who is in favour of settling the issue.