 Sidhi Pee-Gate Case Belongs To Congress Rule: VD Sharma
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSidhi Pee-Gate Case Belongs To Congress Rule: VD Sharma

Sidhi Pee-Gate Case Belongs To Congress Rule: VD Sharma

This is the statement of BJP state president and administration is also inquiring into it.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
article-image
Sidhi Pee-Gate Case Belongs To Congress Rule: VD Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s state president VD Sharma on Monday said that the Sidhi pee-gate video pertained to the Congress rule. Sharma said the preliminary reports, submitted by the committees set up by the party and the government, indicate that the video was made during the Congress rule.

The Congress is trying to spread animosity among various castes in the society through such publicity gimmicks, Sharma said.

Read Also
Indore Commodities Buzz of July 10: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know
article-image

Digvijaya Singh is spreading fake news by using the photograph of former Sarsanghchalak, he said, adding that an FIR had been registered against Singh.

Sharma further alleged that the Congress was hatching a conspiracy to pollute the political and social atmosphere in the state before the elections.

The district administration is also inquiring into the Sidhi pee-gate video to know its date. According to sources, the police and the district administration are questioning Rawat who is in favour of settling the issue.

Read Also
Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Train Fare Likely To Reduce By 25%
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: New Bus Stand Inaugurated, Named After Shivaji

MP: New Bus Stand Inaugurated, Named After Shivaji

MP: Two Held For Break-In At 9 Houses, Making Away With Valuables Worth Rs 3L

MP: Two Held For Break-In At 9 Houses, Making Away With Valuables Worth Rs 3L

Madhya Pradesh: Employment Fair In Lalitpur On July 13

Madhya Pradesh: Employment Fair In Lalitpur On July 13

MP: Six Listed Criminals Booked Six Listed Criminals Booked For Assaulting Family In Chhatarpur

MP: Six Listed Criminals Booked Six Listed Criminals Booked For Assaulting Family In Chhatarpur

MP: Goverment Nurses' Strike Throws Health Facilities, Arrangements Out Of Order

MP: Goverment Nurses' Strike Throws Health Facilities, Arrangements Out Of Order