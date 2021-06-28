Sidhi Loan Scam: Probe ordered into fraud committed in name of tribals

BHOPAL: Sidhi district administration has constituted a team to investigate the loan fraud committed in the name of tribals. Around 150 tribals of Sidhi district were cheated by fraudsters who took loans from the cooperative societies and banks in their names.

The issue came to fore when the innocent tribal got the notice from the societies to deposit the tractor loan amount and if they fail to do so their tractors will be seized.

The worried tribals approached local BJP, MLA Kedarnath Shukla seeking investigation into the fraud. Talking to Free Press, Shukla said that in the primary complaints 132 tribals came and raised the issue that someone had taken loan in their names and now they were getting notice from the banks. The matter was reported to the district administration for the investigations.

The collector Sidhi, Rajendra Kumar Choudhary said that a four member team has been formed to investigate the case, headed by the ADM (IAS), Harshal Pancholi. In the primary investigation, it has come to fore that 142 people have been cheated. The tractor loan was taken in the names of triblas†from the cooperative societies and banks between† 2010 and 2013.