Side-effects of IPL: Gamblers turning up to brain doctors to get rid of addiction

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old student in the city is down with anxiety and sleep disturbance as he lost Rs 25,000 in online gambling in an IPL game. In another case, a 44-year-old businessman, running a medical store, lost Rs 50 lakh in online gambling. He is now banking on liquor to forget his loss.

Similar is the case of a 40-year-old man running a timbre shop in Damoh who lost Rs 4-6 lakh in offline and online gambling. He is now suffering from a pathological gambling disorder.

A 25-year-old law student was down with depression. He is so addicted to online gambling on cricket matches that he used to wake up at 3am to watch the IPL matches.

Many people addicted to online gambling and suffering from gambling disorders are visiting psychiatrists and psychologists in the city. The age group of the most of them is 18-50 involving online gambling mostly related to IPl Cricket. They are down with anxiety, sleep disturbance and depression.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Satyakant Trivedi told the Free Press that he has been receiving around 5-10 cases of gambling disorders a month for the past four years. Most of them lose huge amounts in cricket gambling as the sport is very popular in our country. They approach us when they are suffering from anxiety, depression and sleep disturbance etc.,” he said.

“In such a situation, first we try to know the cause of the problem. We treat them according to the problems of individuals because the causes of every case are not similar,” Dr Trivedi said adding that there is a need to run an awareness campaign on mass level to curb online gambling otherwise it may harm relationships and enhance crime cases. Parents should also have an eye on their children's activities, he added.

He further said that promotional advertisements in the media glorify and promote online gambling specially IPL betting. “Government should ban such ads,” he said.

Similarly, clinical psychologist Dr Rahul Sharma says that he has received cases of gambling disorders of individuals through their family members and friends. “We treat them in three ways including medicines, psychotherapy and counselling,” he said, adding that psychotherapy is only successful if patients accept their problems and try to cooperate. Otherwise it doesn’t work.