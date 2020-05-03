Shramik train carrying stranded labourers reaches Bhopal from Nashik

Nashik-Bhopal special train brought state’s 347 labourers stranded in Maharashtra due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown on Saturday morning. The non-stop special train reached Misrod Railway Station on the outskirts of Bhopal.

All the passengers underwent thermal screening and thereafter sent to their native districts by buses. Special Bhopal-bound Shramik train left Nasik at 9.30 p.m. on Friday carrying migrants stranded in Maharashtra

This is the first special train which reached Bhopal after the Centre's announcement to run such services to facilitate the stranded migrant labourers and workers.

The train brought 347 passengers from Nashik. Of these, 13 were from Bhopal and remaining from other districts, said joint Collector Rajesh Gupta. During the coronavirus screening, none of these passengers was found symptomatic. After the breakfast, they were sent to their home districts, where another screening will take place, informed Gupta, adding that arrangement for food was also made for them on the buses.

The labourers thanked chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for bringing them back to home state and making necessary arrangements for them. Earlier, state government had sent 150 special buses to Kota (Rajasthan) to bring back 4,000 students.

As per protocol, the passengers on Saturday were instructed to maintain safe distance and allowed to sit within the circles drawn on platforms. District administration had made arrangements for food packets and drinking water.

Among those who arrived, 18 of them are from Dewas, 17 are from Jhabua while 46 belong to Khargone. About 21 labourers belong to Morena, Sheopur and Shivpuri each. Eighteen labourers are from Vidisha, Jabalpur and Seoni each. Besides, 33 labourers are from Rewa while 34 of them from Satna and 11 from Singrauli. In addition, there were 28 labourers of Panna, Shahdol, Tikamgarh and Damoh each.

Twenty nine labourers are from Gwalior, Guna, and Ashoknagar each while 22 are from Bhind and Rajgarh each. Fifteen are from Datia and 23 belong to Khandwa and Barwani while four are from Betul.