Shotgun girls from Madhya Pradesh to represent India at Shooting World Cup

Bhopal: Two shotgun girls from the state have been selected to represent India at the International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup.

The shotgun shooters Manisha Keer and Neeru Dhanda have been selected at the recent trials held in the national capital. Both the shotgun players, Dhanda and Keer, secured second and third places with 106.08 and 109.62 points respectively.

Five locations across the continents will host the World Cup 2021 series. Cairo will host shotgun in February, India will host shotgun, pistol and rifle in March and South Korea will host shotgun in April. Minister of sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia said the girls from the state were making the state proud in all fields. Now both the girls will make the nation proud at the World cup, she said.