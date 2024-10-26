Shocker! Young Man & Woman Found Dead On Railway Line In MP's Chhatarpur, Suicide Suspected

Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bodies of a young man and woman were found on the railway bridge over the Dhasan River near Chapran village in the Chhatarpur district. Police suspect that the two may have jumped from the moving Chambal Express in an apparent suicide attempt.

The discovery was made around 11 a.m. on Saturday when a railway employee noticed the bodies after the Chambal Express passed over the bridge. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and police has launched an investigation into the matter.

According to information, the deceased man has been identified as Sanjeev Ahirwar, a resident of Jhankari village in Mauranipur, Jhansi district, Uttar Pradesh. The identity of the young woman, however, remains unknown. When the railway employee found Sanjeev's body, it was caught between the metal pillars of the bridge. The woman's body was found floating in the Dhasan River below. Initial investigations suggest that Sanjeev may have died from the impact of hitting the bridge structure, while the woman likely drowned in the river.

Station officials immediately informed local police, who arrived on the scene and retrieved both bodies. According to police sources, no suicide note or mobile phones were found at the scene, although Sanjeev’s ID was found in his wallet, aiding in his identification. Sanjeev’s father confirmed that his son, a BA student, was not known to have any romantic relationships, raising questions about the circumstances. Further information into the matter will be revealed as investigation moves forward.