SHOCKER: Daughter Booked For Holding Elderly Parents Captive, Torturing Them For Rs 3 Cr!

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Habibganj police have registered a case against a married woman for holding her parents captive in the Habibganj locality of the city for four months and torturing them for money, the police said.

The police added that the matter came to light when a friend of the accused woman’s father reported the matter to the police.

Habibganj police station house officer (SHO) Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said that the man and his wife who were tortured by their daughter have been identified as CS Saxena (80) and Kanak Saxena (76), who reside in the Arera colony locality of the city. They had two children, a daughter named Nidhi Saxena (50), who was married off to a colonel, and a son who is mentally challenged.

Around four months ago, Nidhi came back from his husband’s house following an argument and began living with her parents. She began demanding Rs 3 crore from her parents. The elderly parents turned her down, after which Nidhi teamed up with her son Maithil (21) and began assaulting her parents.

She secluded them inside a room in the house and prevented them for meeting anyone. Nidhi and her son Maithil frequently used to torture the husband-wife duo for money.

A friend of Saxena, who was trying to meet him since a long time, suspected something fishy, when Nidhi continuously prevented him from meeting Saxena. He approached the Habibganj police and lodged a case against Nidhi, after which the cops raided her house and found the couple in a terrible state.

Both of them were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The couple told the cops that Nidhi even used to keep them deprived of food and sometimes serve only one chhapati a day. They added that she even snatched their ATM card and withdrew all the money from their bank account.

The police have registered a case and have begun probing the matter, SHO Bhadoria said.