Shivraj Singh Chouhan to monitor field officers’ performance after returning from Tirupati

Chief minister Shivraj Singh plans to monitor the work of field officers after returning from Tirupati. He is returning to Bhopal on November 19. After coming back, he intends to scrutinise the performance of departments and that of field officers.

When the bypoll results were declared, he held a video-conferencing with the field officers and indicated that performance will be the basis of their posting. All development schemes in the districts stopped because of the corona pandemic.

Now, the chief minister will check the progress of the government’s schemes. He asked chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains to monitor performance of collectors of each district.

Both Chouhan and Bains will examine performance of officers and make administrative reshuffle. The ruling party shifted collectors of 35 districts after coming to power.

The government will also take into the consideration the cases of the collectors posted during the Congress rule and of those transferred during the BJP regime. According to sources, the collectors whose performance has not been up to the mark will be replaced by the new ones. Principal secretaries, secretaries and departmental heads will also be shifted.