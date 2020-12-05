Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, ‘I’m also a sanitation worker; I’ll free state of adulteration, crime’

BHOPAL: “I’m also a sanitation worker. We have to make the state clean in every field. A clean environment, pure food without adulteration, clean state without goons and anti-social elements. I’ll free the state from the filth of adulteration, crime and others,” said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He distributed the Swachhata Seva Samman-2020 at Minto Hall in Bhopal on Saturday. He said that Madhya Pradesh has been setting records in the country for the past many years in the field of cleanliness and added, “I mainly congratulate and greet all sanitation workers for the achievements of Madhya Pradesh in the field of cleanliness”. It’s the duty of every citizen to keep the environment clean.

“Our Indore city is being consistently selected as the cleanest city in India for the past four years in the Swachhata Sarvekshan. Along with this, our other urban bodies are also becoming pioneers in the field of cleanliness. Together, we take a pledge that we’ll make Madhya Pradesh No.1 in all areas of cleanliness,” he said.

The chief minister interacted with the sanitation workers of Sagar, Singrauli and Indore Municipal Corporation through video-conferencing and asked how they had led their urban body to the top position.

Urban administration and housing minister Bhupendra Singh, minister of state of the department OPS Bhadoria, MP Sushri Pragya Thakur, Indore mayor Malini Gaur, MLA Krishna Gaur, principal secretary of the department Nitesh Vyas and others were present at the programme.