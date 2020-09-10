Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Tomar spew venom against Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia and union minister Narendra Tomar on Thursday took a whirlwind tour of Gwalior Chambal region and challenged the Congress to face the three in the state. “Now, we are three. Not only three but we are 111 for Congress,” Chouhan said in a rally.

In his address in Mehgaon, Chouhan said former chief minister Kamal Nath is a gaddar (traitor) as he did not waive farm loans that he promised. The government also stopped the laptop distribution meant for meritorious students. He said Kamal Nath turned into “Bora (sack) Nath as he collected bribe money”. He alleged that Nath government stopped welfare schemes. “Now that we have formed the government, we will restart them,” he added.

Tomar said Congress government was neck deep in corruption and was remotely concerned with people’s problems. Scindia lashed out at Nath and claimed that as CM, he did not visit Dimni constituency. He appreciated CM Chouhan for launching development works in Gwalior Chambal region.