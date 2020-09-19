Shivraj Singh Chouhan is not so Nalayak that he can’t grasp loan-waiving process: Kamal Nath

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan talks about waiving farmers’ loan within ten days, said former chief minister Kamal Nath.

But he is not so ‘Nalayak’ as he does not understand, that it is not possible to complete the process to waive loan of 5.3 million farmers in 10 days, Nath said.

Nath made the above statement at a press conference in Gwalior on Saturday. His remark has spawned a new controversy.

Reacting to Nath’s statement, Chouhan has said people of the state are acquainted with him. He said Nath had called him ‘Nalayak’ on an earlier occasion, too.

It is fine if Nath feels happy by calling him ‘Nalayak,’ Chouhan said.

He said, “Jaki rahi bhavna jaisi prabhu surat dekhi tin taisi (In whichever way one chooses to perceive the Lord, in that very form the Lord appears to him).”

Chouhan wanted to know whether turning Vallabh Bhawan into a haven for agents was ‘layaki.’

According to Chouhan, Nath did not go to Gwalior even for five minutes during his tenure as chief minister, but now, he is saying that he has given the responsibility of that area to someone else.

Chouhan also wanted to know from Nath the reason for stopping the development of the Chambal-Gwalior region.

“Nath handed over fake loan-waiving certificates to farmers and kept away from giving unemployment allowance and money for Kanyadaan scheme,” Chouhan said. Instead of calling him ‘Nalayak’, Nath should reply to these questions, the chief minister said.

Before the assembly elections in 2018, Nath had used the word ‘Nalayak’ against Chouhan.

As for his friendship with Chouhan, Nath said a few friends are ‘Layaks’ and a few ‘Nalakays’.

Nevertheless, the Congress had to give an explanation on Nath’s statement, calling Chouhan ‘Nalayak.’

The party’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja said Nath had not called Chouhan ‘Nalayak.’

According to Saluja, Chouhan is publicising Nath’s statement in that way.

In fact, Nath wanted to say that Chouhan’s statement to waive farmers’ loan in ten days lacks maturity, Saluja said.

MP identified with mafia, adulteration, scams

Kamal Nath also said that MP is identified with mafia, adulteration and corruption. When he was the chief minister and spoke to industrialists for investment in the state, they identified it with corruption. As for corruption, MP is on top, he said.

“The BJP should be ashamed of making allegations against me because corruption is prevailing from top to bottom in the state,” Nath said.

Scindia took decisions on Gwalior

Jyotiraditya Scindia used to take all decisions in connection with Gwalior during the Congress rule. Nath blamed Scindia for lack of prosperity in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

According to Nath, he feels guilty because he took all the decisions on Scindia’s recommendations. Nath said as he had stopped listening to Scindia, the latter left party.