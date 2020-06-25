Shivraj Singh Chouhan earned image of ‘pure and pious’ leader: Congressman JP Dhanopia

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday earned praise from none other than Congress leader and chairman of the OBC and backward Commission who said that Chouhan has earned an image of being ‘pure and pious’ state leader.
The commission chairman, JP Dhanopia, in a letter to Chief Minister, however, accused that the government officials of spoiling CM’s image by portraying him as a mere political leader.
Earlier the image of CM was that of a pure and pious state leader, but now the government officers are showing him as only a political leader involved in securing benefits for the BJP and RSS linked people, said the commission chairman in his letter.
The Congressman in the letter sought removal of the newly appointed executive director of Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Dr Dhirendra Pandey.
Pandey lacks the qualification to hold the post, claimed Dhanopia in his letter quoting the gazette notification as per which only a IAS officer can be appointed as a ED of the JAP.
When Congress was in power, it tried to shut down the JAP, alleging that the Parishad had BJP members and it worked for the party pre and post the Assembly elections. BJP government after coming to power appointed senior principal scientist of MP science and technology Dr Dhirendra Pandey as JAP ED, which has not gone down well with the opposition Congress.
