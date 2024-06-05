Shivraj Singh Chouhan Congratulates Chief Minister Mohan Yadav After BJP's Clean Sweep In MP

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday congratulated CM Mohan Yadav for the BJP's clean sweep in the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday won all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Chouhan reached the chief minister's official residence on Wednesday morning to greet Yadav for the BJP's historic win in the state.

Both Chouhan and Yadav offered sweets to each other on the occasion, an official said.

Chouhan won from the state's Vidisha Lok Sabha seat, defeating his Congress rival Pratap Bhanu Sharma by a margin of 8,21,408 votes.

The former CM received a total of 11,16,460 votes, while Sharma, a two-time parliamentarian, got 2,95,052 votes.

This is Chouhan's sixth parliamentary poll win from Vidisha, which has also been represented by stalwarts like former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1991), media baron Ramnath Goenka (1971) and BJP leader Sushama Swaraj (2009 and 2014).

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 28 of the 29 seats in the state, with the exception of Chhindwara, considered a stronghold of Congress veteran and former CM Kamal Nath.

On Tuesday, BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu defeated Chhindwara's sitting Congress MP Nakul Nath, the son of Kamal Nath, by a margin of 1,13,618 votes.

During the poll campaign, the BJP had aimed for a clean sweep in the state.

This is the second time since 1952 that the BJP has won the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat.

The saffron party won from Chhindwara for the first time 26 years ago when former chief minister and senior BJP leader Sunderlal Patwa defeated Kamal Nath in the 1997 by-elections.