Shivraj explains meaning of Rahul, Congress gets angry

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called former Congress president Rahul Gandhi as absent-minded and a liar. Addressing the media persons in Guwahati on Thursday, the Chief Minister said RAHUL stands for: R- rejected, A- absent-minded, H-hopeless, U-useless and L-liar. He also said Mahatma Gandhi wrote 'My Experiments with Truth' and he did that after carrying out trial with truth. Nevertheless, Rahul was doing experiments with 'untruth', he added. Chouhan further said the congress leader had assured that loans of millions of farmers would be waived off within 10 days of the party's coming to power in MP. Instead of getting farm loan waiver, the farmers had become defaulters, he said, adding that now, Rahul has started giving such assurances in Assam. According to Chouhan, Rahul who distributed forms for employment in Assam did the same in Chhattisgarh but nothing had happened there. Rahul had also made same promise in Madhya Pradesh but not a single person was given job during his party's over one year rule. Chouhan further said that Rahul had taken up the responsibility to script the Congress's obituary.

According to Chouhan, the former congress president had said that he would change the chief minister within 10 days if the promises the party made before elections were not fulfilled. As the chief minister was not changed, there was rebellion in the Congress, he said. Chouhan further said that the Congress had entered into a pact with Ajmal in Assam and Furfura Sharif in West Bengal. Reacting to Chouhan's remark, the Congress said that they could also make a mockery of his name. According to some leaders, the Congress did a lot of work in its 15-month rule. They said it was Chouhan who was lying to the people. The loans of 2.7 million farmers had been waived and the BJP government accepted it in the House, they said. Congress leader KK Mishra also said the meaning of Shivraj as the chief minister did in Assam about Rahul's name.