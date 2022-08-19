e-Paper Get App

Shivpuri: Pharmacists warned against unauthorised sale of abortion and intoxicating drugs

They have directed all the pharmacists and medical store operators present in the meeting to refrain from selling or dispensing abortion and intoxicating drugs without the prescription of a doctor.

Updated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 12:45 AM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): In a meeting chaired by the Shivpuri health department on Wednesday, Shivpuri district collector Akshay Kumar Singh and superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Singh Chandel issued a strict warning to the pharmacists and medical store operators of the district.

They have directed all the pharmacists and medical store operators present in the meeting to refrain from selling or dispensing abortion and intoxicating drugs without the prescription of a doctor. They also warned of strict action, if any pharmacist is found committing the offence. The collector directed the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Pawan Jain to prepare a list of such prohibited medicines and drugs, for reference of the operators.

The meeting had been organised in light of information received about the sale of aforementioned drugs without medical prescription, which is being done in full swing. Collector Singh expressed his concern over the soaring cases of youths falling victim to drug abuse and sought cooperation from medical store operators present. He also advised them to keep a track of such persons who visit medical stores regularly to purchase the said drugs.

