Shivpuri: Newborn buried alive in city

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): An infant was found buried alive in a farmland in Pohri tehsil of the district on Thursday morning.

On hearing the cry of the infant, a farmer passing nearby area reached the spot and informed the police about the incident. The farmer said that the newborn was covered with stones and thorny bushes.

On getting the information, the police rushed to the spot, rescued and admitted the infant to the hospital.

According to reports, the infant was one or two days old and its mass was around over 2kg. The newborn also had wounds on its head, knees and paws. The police, however, established a case and started an investigation into the matter.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:56 AM IST