Shivpuri: ‘Negligent officers won’t be spared’

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Following the proposal of Shivpuri collector Akshay Kumar Singh to initiate strict action against as many as seven medical officials for dereliction of duty, the divisional commissioner of Gwalior, Ashish Saxena has stated that those officials who are not discharging their duties properly shall not be spared at any cost.

The proposal in this regard came from Shivpuri collector Singh after a meeting was chaired to review the progress of health department schemes as well as schemes related to women and child development. As the progress of both the departments was not found satisfactory, collector Singh reprimanded all the officials present in the meeting and seized their mobile phones as well. After this, he sent a proposal to the divisional commissioner of Gwalior, Ashish Saxena to take strict action against as many as seven medical officials.

When Free Press got in touch with Gwalior commissioner Saxena, he stated that the careless officers shall not be spared at all. He also informed Free Press that he has directed all the collectors to prepare a list of such officials who are involved in dereliction of duty and due to which, the implementation of schemes is being hampered. Finally, he also said that action has been initiated against seven doctors of Shivpuri district.

Meanwhile, Shivpuri collector Singh told Free Press that as soon as any update is received regarding the proposal, immediate action will be taken.

