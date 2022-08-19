Shivpuri: BJP leader summoned by state president for diatribe against Brahmins

Representative Photo |

Bhopal/Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Preetam Lodhi has been booked in Shivpuri district for alleged indecent remarks against Brahmins during a meeting, according to the police.

He has been summoned by the state BJP president VD Sharma to explain his conduct before him in Bhopal, according to BJP leaders.

The FIR has been lodged with Rannod police station under sections 153-A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Notably, addressing a gathering in Shivpuri on Wednesday Preetam Lodhi said, “The pundits and preachers befool you and take offerings. These preachers (Kathavachak) put young women in the front (of the gathering). Their eyes are elsewhere.”

The local Brahmin community was enraged as the video clip went viral. A delegation of Brahmin Samaj met the superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Chandel on Thursday and submitted a memorandum to him demanding criminal proceedings and arrest of Preetam Lodhi.