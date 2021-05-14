Shivpuri: 3 dead as truck overturns on motorcycle, 2-year-old boy survives

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and a two-year-old boy had a miraculous escape on Friday after a truck overturned on their motorcycle and caught fire while trying to avoid hitting a car in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place at 3pm near Sirsaud Square on Shivpuri-Jhansi highway here, an official said. "The driver of the truck lost control while trying to avoid hitting a car and overturned on a motorcycle on which a man, a woman, a girl and a two-year-old boy were travelling.

"On overturning, the truck caught fire," said Amola police station in-charge Raghvendra Singh Yadav. "The man, woman and girl were charred to death, while the two-year-old, who had a miraculous escape, was picked up and taken to safety by passersby.

The truck driver escaped and a hunt is on for him. The motorcycle-borne deceased are yet to be identified," the official added.