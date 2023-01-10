Shifting Makhanlal Chaturvedi University in Bishan Khedi: Students worry how to balance professional life, studies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The campus of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University will soon be shifted to its new building in Bishan Khedi, which is away from city. The old campus is in the heart of Bhopal and surrounded by media houses, abuzz with activities. Now it’ll be in a place where one cannot get proper transport and food.

Though first year students are happy, the second year and third year students have reservations. They fear they may not be able to maintain a balance between studies and their internships, jobs.

“I am uneasy about upcoming change though new campus will be bigger and better. As media students, we should be studying where opportunities for internship and jobs are more,” a first year student told Free Press.

“The small, old buildings of our university are like second home to us. Its location makes it easy for all of us to balance work and college,” said a second year student wishing anonymity.

A final year student said, “Location of our old campus is perfect for media student. Here, we have a very happening life.” Another second year student said, “My office is in Arera Colony, which makes it easy for me to balance work and studies.”

A nightmare

A media student said, “I remember when we went to new campus for Chitra Bharati Film Festival. Students were fighting to get a seat in the bus provided by the university as it was impossible to get any commute there. Going there everyday will be a nightmare.”

Media culture

The students have said that everything they need is available around old campus. “We need media culture to learn, practical knowledge to grow professionally,” they said.

According to students, the university has offered buses at specific time, which will make the coordination challenging because everyone has different classes, departments and timings.

Will run 2 buses

MCU registrar Avinash Bajpai said that the university would run two buses for the students, and it’ll be a paid service. He said new university campus would have hostel facilities for 300 students.