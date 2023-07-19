Shhhhh… Koi Hai: Students Skip School Due To Fear Of Ghost In MP’s Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Government Primary and Secondary School Bicholi Ka Pura in the Morena district have stopped going to school after rumors spread that there are 'ghosts' lurking in the premises. Notably, only 100 out of 450 students went to school on Wednesday after the rumour first spread on Monday.

Headmaster In-Charge Will Go Door-To-Door

To dispel fear and instill confidence among the students, the in-charge headmaster along with the sarpanch have decided to visit every student's house and inform them about the non-existence of ghosts.

Attendance Has Been Decreasing Since The Rumors Were Spread

According to in-charge headmaster Mustaq Ahmed, the attendance of 80 percent of these students is recorded daily. About 325 children had come to study in the school on Monday. But the count has been decreasing since the rumours spread like wildfire in the region that a ghost has been seen in the form of skeleton in the school complex.

100 Students Attended School On Wednesday

He added that some mischievous elements of the village have spread this for their personal benefit. The children were so scared by this rumour that only one hundred children reached the school on Wednesday.