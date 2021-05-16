Sheopur: Woman and her two daughters drown while saving each other in Chambal canal, had gone to wash clothes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her two daughters drowned in a canal while saving each other in Sheopur district on Sunday. They had gone to the canal to wash clothes.

The incident took place in Harkui village under Veerpur police station. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

The deceased have been identified as Mamta Prajapati, 36, her daughters Bhawna, 12 and Anjo, 9.

Police said that Mamta along with her daughters went to Chambal canal that passes through the villages. Though the water supply in the canal is stopped, water logged at a place.

While washing clothes, Anjo slipped into deep water. In an attempt to save her, Bhawna also jumped into the water. As her daughters were drowning, Mamta also jumped into the water. In efforts to save each other, the three drowned.

Police said that a person, who spotted them drowning, alerted villagers who rushed to the spot and took them out. But, they had died by then.

On getting information, a police team reached the village and registered a case after a preliminary incident. Sub divisional officer (police) Nirbhay Alwa said preliminary investigation suggested that it was an incident. “A case has been registered and investigation is on,” he said.