Sheopur: Two persons of a family killed in road accident in Madhya Pradesh, another receives severe injuries

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons of a family were killed, while another received severe injuries after the bike they were riding on, was hit by a recklessly driven four-wheeler on Saturday morning.

The incident took place near village Jaini under Manpur police station of Sheopur district. The deceased have been identified as Rinku Rathore, 22 and his sister Jasoda Rathore, 35. The injured has been identified as Kuldeep Rathore, 12.

Police said Rinku Rathore, a resident of village Dhodhar in Sheopur district, along with his sister Jashoda and nephew Kuldeep, was heading to Dhodhar village from Baroda tehsil of the district. They were on way to attend a wedding of Rinku’s elder brother.

Manpur police station incharge Shivraj Kansana said bike was hit by an Innova car from the front. The car driver fled leaving the vehicle on the spot.

“In the accident, two persons who were siblings were killed, while a boy received severe injuries, who has been referred to a hospital in Kota town of Rajasthan. A case has been registered and effort is on to nab the accused driver,” Kansana said.