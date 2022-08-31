e-Paper Get App

Sheopur: Encroachments on forest land rise in Madhya Pradesh district

Sources in forest department said that influential people encroached on land through Saharia tribals. Once land is encroached upon, influential people take it.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The encroachment on forest land in Sheopur district is snowballing into a major issue. Recently, forest team seized two tractors, which were used by villagers of Piparwas village in Vijaypur tehsil to illegally cultivate forest land. Villagers attacked forest team when the latter seized their tractors.

Sheopur DFO CS Chauhan said, “About 30 villagers attacked forest team of 12 members and took away their tractors. A police complaint had been lodged against accused.”

When contacted, social worker and State Advocacy Coordinator of Ekta Parishad, Ram Dutt Singh Tomar from Vijaypur tehsil, said forest department should act against land mafia. He said poor people work like staff of land mafia but then their act was also unpardonable. He plans to approach elected representatives who can raise the issue in upcoming session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

A forest officer said that with limited resources, forest officials were trying to protect the forest land from encroachment despite the fact that attacks on forest teams are rampant.

