Sheopur: Congress leader complains on CM helpline to get ticket for assembly elections

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A congress leader has filed a complaint on CM helpline to get a ticket from its party for the upcoming assembly election in Sheopur district.

The congress leader, Brij Mohan Garg, a resident of Vijaynagar town of the district, has reported in his complaint that he has been working for the party since 1972 but party did not offer him the ticket to contest election.

He demanded that the Congress party should give him a chance by giving him a ticket in the assembly elections so that he could serve for the betterment of the people and for the betterment of the area.

Garg has also shared the complaint made on the CM helpline on social media. Garg said that he lodged the complaint on the CM helpline as there is a solution to every problem of every single person. Therefore, his problem would also be solved.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 03:17 PM IST