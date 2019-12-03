Sharp drop in temperature recorded across the Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Day as well as well night temperature recorded sharp drop across the state on Tuesday. However, Bhopal registered nominal drop in temperature.

Gwalior was coldest city in the state with 6.8 degree Celsius night temperature. Datia recorded 8.5 degree Celsius and Nowgaon recorded 9.8 degree Celsius.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 26 degree Celsius while while it recorded a minimum temperature of 15.4 degree Celsius.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 26.2 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 17 degree Celsius.

As per the metrological department, the reason for the drop in temperature can be attributed to the good amount of rain and snowfall over the hills of northern belt. The icy cold winds from the snow-clad mountains of the Himalayas are reaching up to Northwest India, thus resulting in a significant drop in the minimums.

Cities drop/day temp drop/night temp

Nowgaon --- 6.8°C

Khajuraho --- 5.6°C

Tikamgarh --- 5.5°C

Gwalior --- 5.4°C

Guna --- 5.1°C

Rewa 3.2°C 3.2°C

Satna --- 4.2°C

Sheopur --- 4.2°C

Umaria --- 3.5°C

Jabalpur 3.4°C ---

Sagar 2.4°C 3.0°C

Rajgarh --- 2.3°C