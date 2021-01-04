Sharp drop in day temperature across Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A sharp drop was recorded in the day temperature across the state on Monday. The state capital was the worst-affected by the change in weather. A thick fog enveloped Bhopal in the morning hours and clouds hung low throughout the day. Visibility was just 500 metres to 1,000 metres.

Bhopal recorded a drop of 8.6 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 19.3 degrees Celsius (4.9 degree Celsius below normal), while it recorded a minimum temperature of 16.7 degrees Celsius after a marginal rise (6.5 degrees Celsius above normal).

Indore recorded a drop of 3.4 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius (2.0 degrees Celsius above normal), while it recorded a minimum temperature of 16.6 degrees Celsius (6.9 degree Celsius above normal).