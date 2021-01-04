Sharp drop in day temperature across Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A sharp drop was recorded in the day temperature across the state on Monday. The state capital was the worst-affected by the change in weather. A thick fog enveloped Bhopal in the morning hours and clouds hung low throughout the day. Visibility was just 500 metres to 1,000 metres.
Bhopal recorded a drop of 8.6 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 19.3 degrees Celsius (4.9 degree Celsius below normal), while it recorded a minimum temperature of 16.7 degrees Celsius after a marginal rise (6.5 degrees Celsius above normal).
Indore recorded a drop of 3.4 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius (2.0 degrees Celsius above normal), while it recorded a minimum temperature of 16.6 degrees Celsius (6.9 degree Celsius above normal).
Night temperatures
As far as the night temperature was concerned, it recorded marginal fluctuations in the state. The fluctuations in the temperature were up to 2 degrees Celsius. Mandla continued to shiver at 8.6 degrees Celsius after a rise of 1.8 degrees Celsius. Ratlam recorded a drop of 4 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 10.0 degrees Celsius (0.2 degrees Celsius above normal).
Pachmarhi recorded a rise of 2.2 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 9.0 degrees Celsius. Gwalior and Hoshangabad recorded a rise of 1.8 degrees Celsius each in their respective night temperatures. Gwalior recorded 13.8 degrees Celsius, which was 7.4 degrees Celsius above normal and Hoshangabad recorded 18.2 degrees Celsius, which was 7.1 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho recorded a rise of 2.0 degrees Celsius in the night temperature at 13.8 degrees Celsius.
Flight diverted
The Delhi-Bhopal Indigo flight (6E 2053) was diverted to Indore on Monday because of thick fog and poor visibility. The flight landed at Indore at 3.36pm. After the weather cleared, the flight took off at 5.01pm for Bhopal and landed at Bhopal airport at 5.27pm.
