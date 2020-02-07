Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati sees red after exclusion from Ram temple trust

The seer who is based in this Madhya Pradesh town said that the Supreme Court has in four rulings refused to acknowledge Vasudevanand as Shankaracharya.

"If Shankaracharya was really to be associated with the trust he should have been named to preside over the trust instead of Parasaran, the advocate for Ramjanmabhoomi land case. He has been made the office of the chairman of the trust and his residence. Parasaran is a senior advocate of the country and a Jurist of repute... The government seems to be keen to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya as per the secular constitution and not according to Vedic provisions," he said in a statement.

Shankaracharya said a Ramalaya Trust was formed in the 1990s for the construction of Ram temple in the conference of the four Shankaracharyas, which included other representatives including Shankaracharyas, Vaishnavacharyas, representatives of the Akharas. This trust was built for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya but the Central government has ignored a working trust while setting up a new trust, he said.

Swami Swaroopanand said a Scheduled Caste person included in the trust belongs to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Besides, some officials have been appointed by the government, in gross violation of the Constitution. Any trust that includes a government functionary who cannot be responsible for the construction of a shrine, he contended.

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Uma Bharati, who belongs to the Lodhi caste wants an OBC member in the trust. Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Kalyan Singh, is also a contender as an OBC. He was the Chief Minister when Babri Mosque was pulled down.