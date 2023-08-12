Shah’s Team Is Keeping Eye On BJP Leaders’ Activeness | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union home minister Amit Shah has deployed his team immediately after taking over the reins of election in Madhya Pradesh. A team of Association of Brilliant Minds (ABM) has been camping in Bhopal for several days.

The team, loyal to Shah, is sending reports to Delhi. The team is keeping an eye on the BJP leaders’ activeness. It is preparing a report on how much work each senior leader has done for the election. How many trips a leader has made in districts, and how many of them are active on social media.

The reports, being sent to Delhi, include the party leaders’ statements against the Congress and the number of meetings they have with party workers. Apart from that, the reports contain for how many times the party leaders are talking about the Central Government’s schemes.

The agency is focusing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government. The agency is keeping a tab on how many times a party leader has tweeted Modi’s speeches.

The ABM team is also making survey for Shah. They are preparing reports on the condition of the BJP in different places. A report on the position of ministers and legislators in their constituencies is also being prepared. The team is making a strategy and issues for the election.

According to sources in the party, the central leadership of the BJP is making the election strategy on the basis of the ABM reports. Sunil Kanugolu, who was once a member of the ABM team, team is making strategy for the Congress. On the basis of the reports, Shah may pull up the party leaders, still not active in the field, in the next meeting.

The Team Keeping Tab On

-How much work each senior leader has done for election

-How many trips a leader has made in districts

-How many leaders are active on social media

-Party leaders’ statements against Congress

-Number of meetings they have with party workers

-Number of times they are talking about Central Govt schemes

-How many times a party leader has tweeted Modi’s speeches