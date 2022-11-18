e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalShahdol: Tribal seeks his land back, SDM says probe on

Shahdol: Tribal seeks his land back, SDM says probe on

Talking to media, Baiga’s kin said car showroom owner Rajesh Gupta had allegedly procured Baiga’s ancestral land to set up another car showroom

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Despite initiative led by President Droupadi Murmu for implementation of PESA Act in Madhya Pradesh, a tribal hailing from Jamua village, Sohan Baiga, is running from pillar to post to get back his land from an owner of a car showroom.

Talking to media, Baiga’s kin said car showroom owner Rajesh Gupta had allegedly procured Baiga’s ancestral land to set up another car showroom. He is battling financial constraints as the land was the sole source of income for Baiga.

Baiga’s kin blamed revenue officials for not taking action in the matter. When contacted, Shahdol SDM stated that a stay order has been issued on the construction works on the land owned by Baiga. Besides, a probe is underway in the case.

Read Also
Shahdol: Need to learn about forest conservation from tribals amid climate change and global warming...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Shahdol: Tribal seeks his land back, SDM says probe on

Shahdol: Tribal seeks his land back, SDM says probe on

Sehore: Sports competition organised on fourth day

Sehore: Sports competition organised on fourth day

Bhopal: Youths pay heavy price for taking independent decisions, says folk singer Maithili Thakur

Bhopal: Youths pay heavy price for taking independent decisions, says folk singer Maithili Thakur

Narmadapuram: Mineral resources minister Singh chairs review meeting

Narmadapuram: Mineral resources minister Singh chairs review meeting

Bhopal: Entry to government museums, monuments free on November 19

Bhopal: Entry to government museums, monuments free on November 19