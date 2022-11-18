Shahdol: Tribal seeks his land back, SDM says probe on

FP Photo

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Despite initiative led by President Droupadi Murmu for implementation of PESA Act in Madhya Pradesh, a tribal hailing from Jamua village, Sohan Baiga, is running from pillar to post to get back his land from an owner of a car showroom.

Talking to media, Baiga’s kin said car showroom owner Rajesh Gupta had allegedly procured Baiga’s ancestral land to set up another car showroom. He is battling financial constraints as the land was the sole source of income for Baiga.

Baiga’s kin blamed revenue officials for not taking action in the matter. When contacted, Shahdol SDM stated that a stay order has been issued on the construction works on the land owned by Baiga. Besides, a probe is underway in the case.