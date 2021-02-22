Shahdol: Madhya Pradesh girl abducted and raped, case registered

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered after a woman alleged that she was abducted and raped here, police said on Sunday.

"A woman filed a complaint that four persons abducted her in a car and took her to a place where one of them raped her. A case has been registered at Jaitpur police station. We are investigating the matter and will nab the accused soon," Mukesh, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Shahdol said. The case has been registered under sections 376, 342, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.