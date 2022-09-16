Shahdol: Gang rape survivor accuses cops of shielding accused; approaches SP 

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A rape survivor of Papaundh village in Shahdol district, who was gangraped by as many as four men on September 7, approached the police headquarters located on Wednesday, demanding action against the accused. The survivor also handed over a letter to the Superintendent of police, in which she alleged that the local police have been shielding the four accused who committed the crime, and action against them is in limbo, even eight days after the crime was committed.

In the letter addressed to the SP, the survivor alleged that she was gangraped by four men on September 7, after which she and her kin approached the Papaundh police. She further alleged that three days after the incident, it came to fore that the accused are being shielded by the police. Adding to the statements, the survivor has also levelled allegations on Papaundh police station TI, Jai Prakash Sharma, who allegedly, assured her of action but did not initiate any.

TI of Papaundh police station, Jai Prakash Sharma, when contacted, told Free Press that the prime accused is undergoing treatment following a leg injury, after which action will be initiated against him and the other accused. SHO of Mahila Thana, Shahdol, stated that the report will be sought from Papaundh police station, after which a probe will begin in the case.