Madhya Pradesh: 20 doctors oppose dentist as Civil Surgeon

BHOPAL: Around 20 government doctors in Shahdol have shot off letter to higher authorities in Bhopal against appointment of dentist Dr GS Parihar as a civil surgeon.

Following death of 21 infants in SNCU, health minister Prabhuram Choudhary and other officials had inspected the Shahdol hospital and removed chief medical and health officer and civil surgeon. Since then the posts were lying vacant.

The doctors claimed that Dr Parihar was merely a dentist and also not senior enough to hold the post of CS.

Sources said that Dr Parihar secured the post as he was close to one of the ministers

On the other hand, doctors posted in district hospital were satisfied with the working of old CS and felt that he was removed by the minister to save his skin.

Collector Satyendra Singh said that doctors had opposed the appointment and have sent a letter to headquarters. The appointment of the CS was done by the government.