Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Naseeruddin Shah are part of ‘tukde-tukde’ gang, says MP minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State home minister Narottam Mishra has made a controversial remark against actress Shabana Azmi, lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Naseeruddin Shah. Mishra has said that they are the sleeper cells of the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang and they create ruckus only over the problems in BJP ruled states.

Mishra also tweeted a video clip and wrote over twitter, “People like Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah are the agents of the sleeper cells of ‘tukde-tukde’ who create ruckus only over issues in BJP-ruled states. They keep silent on what is happening in Congress ruled states like Rajasthan and Jharkhand. Now these people have been exposed.”

Mishra made the remark after Shabana Azmi raise concerns about the release of 11 convicts the Bilkis Bano rape case during a television interview.

Mishra further said that she did not say anything about the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan and a girl who was burnt alive in Jharkhand.

If any incident occurred in a BJP-ruled state, Naseeruddin Shah will state that he is scared of living in the country. An Award-wapsi gang will become active and will cry out. They show their poor mentality, Mishra said in the video.