Sex racket in Bhopal: Koh-e-Fiza man who rented house to racketeers also to face action

BHOPAL: The crime branch will also initiate action against the owner of the house where the flesh trade was operated.
The police had busted a sex racket at a rented house in Indra Vihar Colony, Gandhi Nagar with the arrest of four women and two men. Out of the four women, one is an Uzbekistan national and two are from Nepal. One of the women is a resident of West Bengal.
The owner of the house, who lives in Koh-e-Fiza,had rented the accommodation to Hussain without checking his credentials. Keeping all rules at bay, the house owner rented the flat without taking required documents, said police. DIG Irhsad Wali said a police team has been sent to New Delhi to verify Visa and passport terms of the Ujbekistan national who was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the sex racket. The team will check if the woman was in India with a valid Visa or if her term was expired, he said DIG.
The nexus is spread in other states as well and the background of all the accused are being looked into, he added.
During interrogation, the prime accused Sajid Hussain confessed to having nexus in West Bengal, Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country to supply high profile escorts, including foreign women to clients.
He is being questioned over the involvement of other women and men and the places from where they have been operating the flesh trade. Police are also trying to unlock his mobile phone, which in all possibility contains the names and details of the clients as well as people involved in running the racket in other parts of the county.
