Seven Arrested In Connection With Loot Near DIG Bungalow; Police Recover Over ₹13 Lakh

Representational Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The city police claimed to have arrested seven persons in connection with an incident of loot near DIG bungalow on August 18, official sources said. A Gutkha trader was relieved of cash and valuables in the incident after which the police began to search for the culprits.

The police had already caught three accused, and were searching for others. Additional superintendent of police Vikram Singh said that a Gutkha trader was looted near DIG bungalow on August 18.

On getting information, a police team rushed to the spot. Three accused were identified as Asrh aka Blakey (20), Roshan Mansoori (21), and Sonu aka Chand Mohammed (20). They were arrested on August 22. The police confiscated Rs 3.50 lakh from Arsh, Rs 4 lakh from Roshan Mansoori and Rs 2.75 lakh from Chand Mohammed. The police also arrested the rest of the culprits, including a woman, Singh said.

The woman, identified as Chandni, is the sister of Chand Mohammad. A sum of Rs 1 lakh and a motorcycle were seized from Mohd Shakeel. Similarly, the police seized Rs 1.20 lakh from Asif, Rs 50,000 from Shahjad ala Changu and Rs 45,000 from Chandni. ASP further said that a sum of Rs 13.40 lakh was confiscated from the looters. All of them have been sent to jail. The police are searching for the other criminal Nafis Musalman.