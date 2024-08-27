 Seven Arrested In Connection With Loot Near DIG Bungalow; Police Recover Over ₹13 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSeven Arrested In Connection With Loot Near DIG Bungalow; Police Recover Over ₹13 Lakh

Seven Arrested In Connection With Loot Near DIG Bungalow; Police Recover Over ₹13 Lakh

Additional superintendent of police Vikram Singh said that a Gutkha trader was looted near DIG bungalow on August 18.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The city police claimed to have arrested seven persons in connection with an incident of loot near DIG bungalow on August 18, official sources said. A Gutkha trader was relieved of cash and valuables in the incident after which the police began to search for the culprits.

The police had already caught three accused, and were searching for others. Additional superintendent of police Vikram Singh said that a Gutkha trader was looted near DIG bungalow on August 18. 

Read Also
MP Updates: Rajasthan Joins State In Developing Krishna Gaman Path; VIDEO Of Congress MLA Lakhan...
article-image

On getting information, a police team rushed to the spot. Three accused were identified as Asrh aka Blakey (20), Roshan Mansoori (21), and Sonu aka Chand Mohammed (20). They were arrested on August 22. The police confiscated Rs 3.50 lakh from Arsh, Rs 4 lakh from Roshan Mansoori and Rs 2.75 lakh from Chand Mohammed. The police also arrested the rest of the culprits, including a woman, Singh said.

The woman, identified as Chandni, is the sister of Chand Mohammad. A sum of Rs 1 lakh and a motorcycle were seized from Mohd Shakeel. Similarly, the police seized Rs 1.20 lakh from Asif, Rs 50,000 from Shahjad ala Changu and Rs 45,000 from Chandni. ASP further said that a sum of Rs 13.40 lakh was confiscated from the looters. All of them have been sent to jail. The police are searching for the other criminal Nafis Musalman.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai TISS Student Death: Post-Mortem Completed; Docs Yet To Reveal Cause Of Death, No Ragging Link Found
Mumbai TISS Student Death: Post-Mortem Completed; Docs Yet To Reveal Cause Of Death, No Ragging Link Found
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Auction 100 Shops In Bamandongri Housing Complex; Scheme Launch On Krishna Janmashtami
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Auction 100 Shops In Bamandongri Housing Complex; Scheme Launch On Krishna Janmashtami
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Financial Feud-Led Murder Case Unveiled; Body Found, Key Suspects Identified
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Financial Feud-Led Murder Case Unveiled; Body Found, Key Suspects Identified
Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Woman From Babulnath Road Duped Of ₹99,000 In Online Drugs-In-Parcel Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Woman From Babulnath Road Duped Of ₹99,000 In Online Drugs-In-Parcel Scam; Case Registered

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Seven Arrested In Connection With Loot Near DIG Bungalow; Police Recover Over ₹13 Lakh

Seven Arrested In Connection With Loot Near DIG Bungalow; Police Recover Over ₹13 Lakh

MP: Two Villagers Die From Poisonous Gas In Well While Attempting To Retrieve Pump; Rescue Efforts...

MP: Two Villagers Die From Poisonous Gas In Well While Attempting To Retrieve Pump; Rescue Efforts...

MP: Woman Alleges Assault By In-Laws, Throwing Chilli Powder In Her Private Parts

MP: Woman Alleges Assault By In-Laws, Throwing Chilli Powder In Her Private Parts

Bhopal: Police To Visit Nepal To Trace Couple Who Drugged Doc’s Daughter & Son-In-Law

Bhopal: Police To Visit Nepal To Trace Couple Who Drugged Doc’s Daughter & Son-In-Law

Bhopal: Thefts Rampant Though 58% Residents Go For Authentication

Bhopal: Thefts Rampant Though 58% Residents Go For Authentication