Seoni Malwa: Defunct street lights on Banapura Railway Overbridge leads to accidents, crimes

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): The street lights on Banapura Railway Over Bridge have not been functioning for the past more than 20 days.

This is leading to accidents every day. The commuters are passing through there at night in fear that they might be looted by miscreants.

The tipplers can be seen drinking in the evening. They took advantage of darkness on the bridge and made it an ‘open-bar’ in the evening. They also pass lewd comments on commuters.

According to information, a pole of street lights was hit by a vehicle about 20 days ago due to which the entire street lights system became non-functioning.

Sources said that electricity current had also spread, a few days, but it was rectified by the power department officials, later.

The city's social worker, Bhavishya Shroti, said that local residents have informed officials about street lights’ non-functional, but no action was taken so far.

“People passing through here are facing a lot of challenges. The darkness on the bridge might lead to a major incident, if action is not taken soon,” he said.

When contacted, Junior Engineer Power distribution Department, Seoni Malwa , Kamlesh Patel said that Damadiya Panchayat got the electricity connection of street lights cut as they didn’t want to pay electricity bill.

