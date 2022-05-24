Seoni Malwa: Bhartiya Kisan Union demands construction of pucca canal in villages

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) submitted a memorandum to Seoni Malwa SDM Anil Jain, demanding to build a pucca canal in half a dozen villages of Seoni Malwa area.

The memorandum is addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It said that about 3000 hectares of land in Amlada Kala, Paraswada, Chowki Mafi, Shahpur, Amlada Khurd and Liladia are on the bank of a canal of Tawa Dam. But, there is no sub-canal to irrigate the land. Therefore, the farmers are forced to irrigate their farms using tube-well and other means.

BKU claimed that there was frequent power cut in the area that affected the irrigation.

Post bearer of BKU, Santosh Patware, said that then MLA of the area Sartaj Singh had promised for pucca canal, but to no avail. He also alleged that public representatives of the areas were not paying attention towards the problem. He also claimed that if problem is not sorted out, the farmers of the area would boycott the upcoming elections.

Virendra Gurjar, Anil Tanwar, Sunil Tanwar, Narmada Pal, Ramchandra Keer, Deepak Tanwar, Akash Rajput, Kewalram Tanwar, Hrithik Rajput, Kuldeep Tanwar, Omprakash Dhangar, Satish Mukesh Rajesh Tanwar and other farmers were also present on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:53 PM IST