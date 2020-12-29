Sense of relief: Covid-positive rate falls below 3% in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The corona-positive rate reduced below 3 in Madhya Pradesh. Today, it is 2.9 per cent. The rate has consistently been reducing in the state. Madhya Pradesh reported 853 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 240,081 and toll to 3,582 with 10 new deaths on Tuesday.

A total of 9,595 are active cases, while 226,904 are cured cases, so far, with 1,122 patients being cured in a single day. A total of 28,807 samples were sent for testing, while 153 samples were rejected.

Bhopal reported 199 corona-positive cases, pushing the tally to 39,120 and toll to 573 on Tuesday. RAT contributed 67 test results, while GMC and AIIMS contributed 17 test results. RKDF contributed 15 test results. Metro Police Lab of Mumbai contributed five test results. LNM and Bansal Hospital contributed 10 and 19 test results, respectively. BMHRC and CMCH contributed one and two test results, respectively.

Indore recorded 258 corona-positive cases and its tally rose to 54,461 and toll to 867, while Bhopal recorded 125 corona-positive cases and its tally rose to 38,921 and toll to 573. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 35 and 30 corona-positive cases, respectively.