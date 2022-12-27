Senior National Wrestling Championships: MP wrestlers win gold, silver medals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two wrestlers from Madhya Pradesh have won a gold and a silver medal in 2022 Senior Men Freestyle, Greco-Roman Style, and Women National Wrestling Championship, which were held in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh recently.

Wrestler Pooja of Madhya Pradesh State Martial Arts Academy has won a silver medal in the 53kg weight category. Pooja told Free Press that she joined MP Academy in 2016. Wrestler Shivanee Pawar won gold medal in 50kg weight category. Shivanee had earlier made the state proud as she had won a gold medal at 36th National Games of India.

The state’s 30 boxers competed in the national championship. They included 20 men and 10 women. Of them, two girls a gold and a silver medal in their respective weight category.