Self-help groups to get loans at 2% interest, assures Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on International Women’s Day

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said women self-help groups will get loans at 2% interest. Chouhan made the announcement on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Monday when he transferred the grant money to the bank accounts of self-help groups. The women self-help groups would pay only 2% interest and the government would take care of the rest of the amount, he said.
Chouhan said Nari Adalats (women’s courts) would be set up in every panchayat so that petty issues might be resolved there.
Chouhan announced that women would get 2% relief on stamp duty for registration of land and houses. He also announced that women safai workers would get a day off and that a corporal fund worth Rs 100 crore would be set up. He said the government planned to launch a career counselling course for girls who would be imparted training in driving of four-wheelers free of cost.
Chouhan said self-help groups would get the job of buying wheat, pulses and spices for the mid-day meal scheme. Besides, they would be included in surveys to be conducted in panchayats.He said the government had taken exception to girls going missing and rescued 9,000 of them from the clutches of traffickers.
Chouhan further said that Madhya Pradesh was one of the few states which had implemented the Freedom of Religion Act. According to Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh is the first state to have implemented 50% reservation for women in local bodies. That apart, women had been given 50% reservation in appointment of contractual teachers, he said.
“Women improve the condition of a sufferer with affection. They’re going to space and flying aircraft; they are earning laurels for the country in sports; they have become entrepreneurs and they can do anything,” Chouhan added.
The state could be made self-reliant (‘atmanirbhar’) only with the help of women for whom the state had begun to make welfare schemes from their birth till death, Chouhan added.
Busy with women-related events — morn till sunset
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was busy throughout the day attending events held on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
In the morning, he met women safai workers and swept the road along with them. After that, he planted saplings along with women journalists and inaugurated Hunar Haat for women.
Chouhan had launch at Didi’s Café
In the evening, he visited Hamidia Hospital and spoke to the nurses who have worked round the clock during the corona pandemic
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)