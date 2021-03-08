Self-help groups to get loans at 2% interest, assures Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on International Women’s Day

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said women self-help groups will get loans at 2% interest. Chouhan made the announcement on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Monday when he transferred the grant money to the bank accounts of self-help groups. The women self-help groups would pay only 2% interest and the government would take care of the rest of the amount, he said.

Chouhan said Nari Adalats (women’s courts) would be set up in every panchayat so that petty issues might be resolved there.

Chouhan announced that women would get 2% relief on stamp duty for registration of land and houses. He also announced that women safai workers would get a day off and that a corporal fund worth Rs 100 crore would be set up. He said the government planned to launch a career counselling course for girls who would be imparted training in driving of four-wheelers free of cost.

Chouhan said self-help groups would get the job of buying wheat, pulses and spices for the mid-day meal scheme. Besides, they would be included in surveys to be conducted in panchayats.He said the government had taken exception to girls going missing and rescued 9,000 of them from the clutches of traffickers.