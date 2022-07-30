Sehore: Zila panchayat member made to sit in police station; alleges pressure to join BJP

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The elections for zilla panchayat chairman for Sehore district was held on Friday. A day before voting, in a series of dramatic events, the Khajuri Road police took away a zilla panchayat member from Nandan Resort and made him sit in the police station. A bitter confrontation with the police ensued after four members of the zilla panchayat, supported by the Congress reached the police station.

The member later alleged that he was pressured to join the BJP. Five zilla panchayat members were staying at the Nandan Resort, supported by the Congress party. One of the members, Brajesh Udke was taken away from the Resort on Thursday afternoon and made to sit in the Khajuri Road police station.

Congress leader and former MLA Ramesh Saxena reached the police station accompanied by four other members and registered to protest against the seemingly uncalled for step of the Khajuri Road police. Police finally released the zilla panchayat member after hours of heated argument. The current whereabouts of Udke are not known.

Following the incident, zilla panchayat member Raju Rajput, in a conversation with the media said, “Khajuri police has forcefully brought me and other four members of Sehore zilla panchayat. This is the murder of democracy. We came here of our own accord.”

Khajuri Road police in-charge could not be contacted on the matter.