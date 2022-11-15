Sehore: Two-day long international conference ends at VIT

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Bhopal campus |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day long international conference on contemporary technology and challenges in business was organised at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT university, Bhopal) located in Ashta town in Sehore district, university authorities said. It began on Friday.

The inaugural address was delivered by vice-chancellor of the university Dr KU Mudali who said India was facing serious challenges in cyber-security and data redundancy. He motivated participants to work in this direction, as it carries ample room for research and innovation.

Pro vice-chancellor Dr Senthil Kumar Arumugam shed light on technology and its impact on global business after whom Dr Debashish Adhikari, head of faculty affairs, underlined the growing usage of technological innovations like virtual reality and quantum computing.

This was followed by the Chairman of Bhopal chapter (AIMA) Dr Pradeep Kamblekar’s address who was invited as chief guest. Kamblekar inspired the research scholars to pay heed to innovative platforms, which can be a single-stop technological solution to MSME and thereby, reduce redundancy.

Dr Prasad Begde gave vote of thanks.