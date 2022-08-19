Sehore: Tricolour purchase; payment worth 49 lakh pending

Tiranga |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 2,46,460 National Flags were sold this year under central government-led Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which were purchased by the government departments to celebrate the occasion. Although Rs 12 lakh have been paid by government departments, an amount of Rs 49 lakh remains to be paid.

A number of departments such as the police department, forest department, education department and Zila panchayats purchased the tricolour flags in huge numbers to promote the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. In order to make the campaign a success, 140 women of self-help groups were engaged in stitching flags. However, the prolonged process of payment has put self-help groups in a tight spot. DPM of National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), Dinesh Barfa told media that the collector had issued instructions to all the departments to clear payment immediately.

