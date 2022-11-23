Sehore: Rs 27 lakh not paid for making National Flags, says SHGs

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSehore: Rs 27 lakh not paid for making National Flags, says SHGs

According to members of women self help groups, state government departments and panchayats had purchased Indian flags from them but they have not made the payment of Rs 27 lakh

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 10:19 PM IST
FP Photo
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Even three months after the successful implementation of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which was observed for the entire week across the state to celebrate 75th Indian Independence Day, the women of self-help groups have not received payment for the flags that were stitched by them in bulk.

The SHGs have written to janpad panchayat officials stating that the self-help groups had received Rs 16.33 lakh while Rs 27 lakh remain to be paid. The letter also mentioned that the women of the self-help groups had purchased the cloth to stitch National Flags from Surat to make 90,000 flags.

According to Dinesh Barfa from National Rural Livelihood Mission, Sehore collector has asked departments to make the payment to self help groups before December 5.

