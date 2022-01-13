Sehore: Posters with Gandhi's pictures kept in collectorate washroom

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A few posters of Mahatma Gandhi containing the photographs, throwing light on his trip to Madhya Pradesh and on his life, were kept in the washroom of the collectorate, sources said on Thursday.

Those posters kept in the washroom at the second floor of the collectorate were covered in dirt, sources further said.

Although the officers and employees of the collectorate used the washroom, they never paid attention to those posters.

An official of the collectorate, RN Parmar, said that the posters did not belong to the collector's office.

They belong to the District Urban Development Agency which may have kept those posters near the washroom.

When the issue was put up before deputy collector Ravi Verma he said that he had no information about it but would probe the case.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 11:19 PM IST