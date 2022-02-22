Sehore: Police work out brutal murder, arrest four

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth together with his accomplices beat up a man so much for cheating him that he was almost half-dead, the police said on Monday.

After that, they put the unconscious man on the railway track and a train ran over him on February 15.

Four youths Veer Singh, Pintu, Rahul Jatav and Rahul Suryawanshi have been arrested in connection with the murder, superintendent of police Mayank Awasthi said.

A resident of Bilkisganj, Irfan Khan, had cheated Pintu who, together with his chums hatched a conspiracy to polish off Irfan whom they threw on the railway track to deceive the police.

Before beating up the man with sticks, the youths had consumed liquor. Superintendent of police Mayank Awasthi said the police had worked out the case and sent the criminals to jail.

The body of Irfan, a resident of Bilkisganj under Itkheda police station was found on February 15 on the railway track near Lasudia Parihar Jod.

During the inquiry, the police found that Irfan had claimed that he could make currency notes with the help of chemicals and used them to dupe people.

He had also cheated 22-year-old Pintu alias Pinkesh, a resident of Ratibad in Bhopal under Ratibad police station.

Pintu arranged Rs 100,000 by mortgaging his car so that the amount, as claimed by Khan, might be five times more.

Khan had shown how he could make currency notes with the help of chemicals and a piece of glass.

The cheat, however, said that as the piece of glass had broken he would not be able to make currency notes, and that as the glass was very costly he would not be able to make notes anymore.

He told Pintu to arrange for Rs 50,000 more. But Pintu said that either Khan should make his money five times more or return the original amount.

As Irfan did not return it, Pintu and his friends made a plan to teach the cheat a lesson.

The brother of Irfan was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhopal, and he was to be discharged from there on February 14. On that day, Pintu and Veer Singh called Irfan to Bilkisganj where three of them consumed liquor.

They asked Irfan to give in writing that he would return the money and, after that, they took Irfan to farmland between Padli and Bijlone villages.

Pintu called his brother Rahul and a friend, Rahul Suryawanshi, to the farmland where all the five youths consumed liquor and beat up Irfan with sticks. He lost consciousness.

After throwing Irfan on the railway track, they escaped by car. On the way, they threw the mobile phone of Irfan into Anwalighat and his clothes near Bhaukhedi Jod.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:19 AM IST