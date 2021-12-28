Sehore: One dies, several suffer injuries in bus accident

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): One passenger died, while several others sustained injuries after a bus in which they were traveling turned turtle near Rehati town in Sehore district on Tuesday morning.

The passenger bus was heading to Hoshangabad from Sehore- home district of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The accident occurred at Itawa village under Rehati police station area. The injured were taken to a nearby Community Health Centre, where one person identified as Jagdish Jadhav, a resident of Nasrullahganj town was declared dead, while another person who sustained severe injuries was referred to a hospital in Bhopal.

Rest of the injured are undergoing treatment at the Community Health Centre.

Expressing grief over the accident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that Rs 4 lakh will be given to the deceased's family, while Rs 50,000 to those sustained severe injuries.

